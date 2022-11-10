Exclusive: Nithiin’s remuneration for his upcoming movie

Hyderabad: One of the talented and well-established actors in Tollywood, Nithiin made a way into fans’ hearts with his stunning performance in the 2002 hit film Jayam. Not only the audience, but the movie became the actors’ all-time favourite and also earned him a Filmfare Award. And ever since then, there is no looking back for him.

Nithiin has starred in several hits Telugu films like has featured in many hits like Ishq (2012), Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde (2013), A Aa (2016), Bheeshma (2020), and Rang De (2021). Macherla Niyojakavargam was his last movie. And now, as per our exclusive inside updates, Nithiin is gearing up for another big project.

Actor Signs New Movie

Speaking to Siasat.com, a source close to the actor spilled beans about his next movie and also how much the actor charges per project. Nithiin has joined hands with director Vakkantham Vamsi for an interesting project which is set to go on floors in December. Actress Sree Leela will be seen playing the female lead role in the movie.

More information like title and release date are awaited.

Nithiin’s Movie Remuneration

Talking about the actor’s remuneration for each movie is around Rs 10cr, as per the information revealed by the source. This makes him to the list of the highest-paid in Tollywood.

