Exclusive: Ramzan in Hyderabad through the eyes of migrants

Over the last few decades, Hyderabad has seen an influx of migrants from various parts of India, drawn by its thriving job market, business opportunities and rich cultural heritage. Among these migrants are many Muslims, for whom homesickness hits hardest during festive months like Ramzan- a month which is deeply rooted in family and togetherness.

While Hyderabadis find comfort in the city’s familiar Ramzan traditions like savouring delicacies or visiting bustling markets, how is it for these migrants? Do they find a second home in Hyderabad’s festive spirit or does the distance make this month challenging for them?

Siasat.com talked to four migrants to get their perspective on Ramzan in Hyderabad and how it compares to their hometowns. Here’s what they shared.

The festive Ramzan vibe

“I have been living in Hyderabad since 2011 and Ramzan in Hyderabad is unlike anywhere else,” says Mohammed Naseem, a businessman from Bihar. “The city stays awake till Sehri, the streets are packed with food stalls, and there is a special energy in the air. Back in Bihar, it’s not as lively in the same way,” he adds.

Syed Arshad Uddin, a construction professional from Kundalwadi (Nanded, Maharashtra), finds Ramzan in Hyderabad and his hometown quite similar because of the community gatherings at Iftar. “But Hyderabad has its own unique charm. What stands out the most for me is the night markets, the beautifully lit streets, and the sheer energy of the city during Ramzan. It feels like the entire city is celebrating together.”

The Ramzan food and bazaars of Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s iconic Iftar culture also leaves a lasting impression on migrants. The unanimous favourite among them is the Haleem. “It is something you don’t get everywhere and this city makes it the best,” Naseem tells Siasat.com. Arshad agrees calling it rich, flavorful, and just perfect after a long fast.

For Bushra Nouman, a social media marketer from Pune, a quiet Iftar at home is the way to go. “I feel that navigating the Hyderabad traffic and spending time travelling just to eat out takes away from the essence of Iftar,” she says. But she also recalls an Iftar experience she had at Makkah Masjid last year, calling it truly one of the most beautiful experiences ever.

When it comes to shopping, Hyderabad’s Ramzan markets are unlike anything most migrants have seen before. “I have lived in five cities but there is no market like Hyderabad’s,” says Unaiz Ahemad, a pastry chef from Pusad, Maharashtra. “The variety, the scale and the liveliness- nothing compares.”

Arshad and Naseem too feel that markets like Charminar and Laad Bazaar are much grander and the variety of products is on a larger scale than in their hometowns.

While Bushra enjoys shopping in Hyderabad, she reminisces about Pune’s markets. “The markets there are more about nostalgia and memories than just shopping. With only my husband and me in Hyderabad, shopping in Pune feels extra special because it’s time spent with family. But if I had to choose purely for the shopping experience, Charminar would be my top pick. Having iconic restaurants like Shadab and Nayab nearby is the cherry on top!”

While Hyderabad’s festive spirit, cuisine and bazaars are unmatched, does it truly feel like home for them?

Sense of community in Hyderabad

Unaiz’s simple search for dates in Hyderabad turned into an unexpected act of kindness which made him feel at home. “At the start of Ramzan, I was looking for good dates and asked a random uncle about it. He not only called someone to get me the right address but also followed up an hour later to check if I had found them. Where else can you find this kind of warmth?” he said.

Despite coming from different backgrounds, all four individuals agree that Hyderabad offers a unique sense of belonging during Ramzan.

Bushra brings a unique perspective to the city’s inclusivity. She appreciates how the city accommodates women during Ramzan. “The thoughtful arrangements for women in masjids here make a big difference in the experience as separate prayer arrangements for women aren’t as prevalent in masjids back home.”

The downside? Just the traffic!

While the love for Hyderabad’s Ramzan culture is unanimous, one common concern is the traffic. “The roads are packed around iftar time,” said Naseem. Unaiz agrees adding, “But it is understandable- everyone wants to be out and about in Hyderabad during Ramzan.”