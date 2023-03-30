Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna’s fee for new Telugu film leaked

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for her next Bollywood film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 30th March 2023 5:16 pm IST
Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, a rising star in both Telugu and Hindi film industry, has raised her fees for upcoming Tollywood projects, setting a new standard. The actress has recently signed a movie with Nithiin which is tentatively titled ‘VNR Trio’. Do you know how much she is charging for her new Tollywood project?

According to our exclusive source close to the team, it has been revealed that Rashmika, who is one of the highest paid female stars down south, will be receiving a paycheque of between Rs 3-5 crores for her role in the movie.

After their successful collaborations on ‘Bheeshma,’ she is reunited with director Venky Kudumula and hero Nithiin for the second time. Mythri Movie Makers produced VNR Trio, and GV Prakash Kumar composed the music.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for her next Bollywood film ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In Tollywood, she has Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun apart from Nithiin-starrer.

