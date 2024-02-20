Exclusive Scoop: SRK’s Pathaan 2 in works, who’s female lead?

Mumbai: Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is a spy thriller movie that broke all the records at the box office in 2023. The film crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

Pathaan has attracted audiences across the globe with its action-packed plot, stylish visuals, and the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after a four-year-long break. The film has also set the stage for the future crossover between Tiger and Pathaan, two of the most popular characters in the spy universe.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2 Details

The latest buzz in the Bollywood industry is that King Khan and YRF coming up with Pathaan 2 film before Tiger Vs Pathaan. Yes, you read that right! A source close to SRK confirmed the project and spilled beans about the same while speaking to Siasat.com.

“Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying a break after successful films, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He has been hearing tons of stories in the last few months. But he decided to work with Aditya Chopra again for the Pathaan sequel. SRK has heard the script and even gave a green signal,” the source said.

The source further added, “Aditya Chopra, along with his team, has been working on the script of Pathaan 2 for almost one year now. Adi’s main idea behind coming up with the sequel is to create more hype for Tiger Vs Pathaan. The film will go on floors by the end of this year (mostly December 2024) and will have SRK in the cool spy attire.”

Speaking about the female lead in Pathaan 2, the source informed us that mostly Deepika Padukone will only be seen in the second instalment too. But, there are also chances that makers might bring in fresh faces. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Pathaan 2 is the eighth film of the Spy Universe of YRF, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and an Alia Bhatt film with an unknown title.

Pathaan was the highest-grossing film of the YRF Spy Universe, with a global gross of over Rs 1000 crore. It also marked the comeback of Hindi Cinema in the post-pandemic world.