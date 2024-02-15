Netflix buys Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki for Rs...

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie, Dunki, has now made its way to the digital platform Netflix almost two months after its theatrical release. The Rajkumar Dirani-directed film was initially rumored to release on Jio Cinemas, but that turned out to be untrue.

Dunki OTT Netflix Release

In a recent announcement on Netflix’s official Instagram handle, the streaming giant revealed that Dunki is now available for streaming. The caption on the post read, “Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!”

Dunki Netflix Price

Netflix reportedly acquired the OTT rights for Dunki at a massive price. According to various reports, including India Today, the streaming giant secured the rights for a staggering amount of Rs 120 crore last year. Earlier speculations suggested that the digital rights were sold for a record Rs 155 crore, but it seems like the actual deal was for Rs 120 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu (Instagram)

Furthermore, as per a report in Indian Express, the combined digital and satellite rights for Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial have been sold for an impressive Rs 230 crores.

More About The Movie

Dunki, released on December 21, revolves around the emotional journey of a group of friends aspiring to move abroad. The plot unfolds their unconventional route, known as the Donkey Flight, and portrays the challenges they encounter along the way.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki has proven to be a success, earning over Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office.