Exclusive: THIS Bollywood actress signs Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is all set to begin and fans cannot contain their excitement. The show, which has been entertaining audiences for over a decade, is known for its thrilling stunts, adrenaline-pumping challenges, and celebrity contestants. With each new season, the show manages to raise the bar, pushing the limits of what is possible and leaving audiences gasping for more.

As the buzz around the show builds up, fans are eagerly awaiting updates about the contestants who will be participating in this season’s edition. So far, over 10 names from the entertainment industry have been confirmed to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Latest name to join the list is from Bollywood. Yes, you read that right!

Daisy Shah In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

According to our exclusive sources close to the show, actress Daisy Shah has given a nod to the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Daisy, who is known for her roles in Hindi films Jai Ho and Hate Story, has already started prepping for the show and is eager to take on the challenging stunts and tasks. An official announcement from the makers and Daisy Shah is still awaited.

KKK 13 Contestants List

Apart from Daisy Shah, other contestants who are confirmed to take part in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show are —

Shiv Thakare Aishwarya Sharma Rohit Bose Roy Nyrraa Banerji Archana Gautam Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Anjali Anand Sheezan Khan Ruhi Chaturvedi Soundous Moufakir

