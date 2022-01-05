Exemplary performance of Hyderabad passport office

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah released the details of passports and passport clearance certificates issued during the last three years.

He said that 5.54 lakh passports and police clearance certificates were issued in 2019, 2.93 lakh in 2020 and 4.42 lakh in 2021.

The Passport Office Hyderabad has been operating since 1975. Currently, there are 4 Passport Seva Kendras, one Passport Laghu Seva Kendra, and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in Telangana.

Balaiah said that during the lockdown, the passport offices continued to render their services. “Emergency passports were issued from RPO Secunderabad. After the lockdown was lifted in May 2021, the passport offices entertained 50 percent appointments in June 2021 and later 75% in August 2021. As the demand for passports grew, 100% appointments were released from September 23, 2021.”

“All the staff and visitors to Passport offices followed the Covid protocols. Later the waiting time for passport appointments was decreased at passport service Kendras at Begumpet, Ameerpet and Tolichowki and Karimnagar to 7-8 working days and to 2 days in Nizamabad,” Balaiah said.