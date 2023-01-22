Exiled former Pak PM Nawaz likely to return, lead poll campaign: Minister

London: In exile since 2019, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif is likely return to Pakistan, Geo News reported, adding that once back, he may chair the party’s parliamentary board for finalising candidates for the upcoming provincial elections in the country.

According to Geo News, the country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made the remark on Sharif’s return while interacting with the press in London. “Few senior party leaders, including myself, should resign (as ministers) to mobilise our election campaign along with Nawaz Sharif,” the report quoted Sanaullah as saying.

The buzz around Sharif’s return to Pakistan has gained ground amid the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, which were ruled by Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Geo News quoted Sanaullah as saying that Sharif is likely to address public meetings across the two Punjab provinces upon his return.

Imran had to step down as Prime Minister in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote against him in the National Assembly. According to the Geo News report, Khan has since been stressing fresh elections in the country, claiming that early polls are the only solution to Pakistan’s ongoing economic and political crises.

In another big revelation, Sanaullah claimed Pakistan’s former army chief, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-intelligence chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid have admitted to their ‘wrongs’ in office on Friday, Geo News claimed.

“Nawaz Sharif’s stance has been clear: we were wronged. Now, the ones who wronged us have also admitted to their mistakes,” Geo News quoted Sanaullah as saying.

In a separate conversation with media persons earlier in the day, the Interior minister blamed the former Army and intelligence chiefs for the current ‘mess’ in the country.