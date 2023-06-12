Expansion of Nadda team may see new faces from Rajasthan

Jaipur: A new executive committee of BJP national President J.P. Nadda may be announced soon and a few leaders from Rajasthan unit are likely to find a place, sources in the party said on Monday.

The state will go to Assembly elections at the end of the year. It is believed that compared to Nadda’s first term, more faces from the state will get a chance to work in the central team of BJP.

At present, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is the national Vice President from the state. The national secretary is Alka Gurjar. Col. Rajyavardhan Singh is the national spokesperson and Sunil Bansalis the national general secretary is also from Rajasthan.

Party sources say that there may be changes in Modi’s cabinet also. Further decisions will be taken while keeping in view of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. This is also because BJP has MPs on 24 out of 25 seats in the state. It is being said that some of the Union Ministers who will be dropped from cabinet may be given the responsibility of working in the organisation.

Party sources said that the expansion and change in the Modi cabinet will be seen soon. Along with this, Nadda’s team will also be announced. Overall, these two are connected to each other. It is also being speculated that some prominent leaders who will not be made ministers will also be adjusted in the organisation. All this will be done while balancing the social engineering equations.

Among the MPs being discussed for the cabinet entry the names of tribal leaders like Kirodi Lal Meena, Kankamal Katara are doing the rounds. A woman MP from the state may be inducted into the Union cabinet. In such a situation, the names of Diyakumari, Ranjita Koli are in discussion. Apart from these, the names of BJP MPs like Rajendra Gehlot and Ghanshyam Tiwari are also doing the rounds.

Further, it is being speculated that former state president and deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia might also be accommodated in the central role.