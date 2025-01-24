Expats can now become teachers in Abu Dhabi through ‘Kon Moallim’ initiative

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) launched an innovative program which enables professionals with various backgrounds to pursue teaching careers.

Among its first-ever educational initiatives the United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched the Kon Moallim (Become a Teacher) program which provides a one-year post-graduate diploma to help professionals move into teaching.

Who can apply to become a teacher in Abu Dhabi?

The initiative welcomes a wide range of candidates including

Emiratis and expatriates

Retired professionals

Unemployed individuals

Stay-at-home parents

Professionals seeking a career change.

Key Requirements

Excellent communication skills

An aspirant must hold a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited educational institution.

Additionally, applicants specified age criteria (minimum 25 year old) to qualify for the program.

Program highlights

The collaborative partnership between ADEK and prestigious educational institutions such as Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, and Emirates College for Advanced Education will sponsor 125 selected candidates to participate in an accelerated one-year teaching program held on ADEK standards. The curriculum is designed to transform participants into modern educators, focusing on;

Innovative teaching methods

Classroom management

Leadership strategies

Technology integration

Effective educational planning

Student motivation techniques

Application details

An interested applicant can apply for submission at ADEK’s official website adek.ae and secure employment at Abu Dhabi charter schools.

Through the Kon Moallim initiative, Abu Dhabi aims to create a fundamental shift in its teaching recruitment system which will bring diverse professional skills and educational viewpoints to school campuses.

Ivy Brown the 36-year-old copywriter described the opportunity as “a chance to create meaningful teaching connections with students and make a positive educational impact.”