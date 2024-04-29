Expected OTT release date of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated sci-fi extravaganza, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ directed by Nag Ashwin, is set to enthrall audiences worldwide with its grand theatrical release. Boasting an impressive lineup of Indian cinema stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the film has already created a buzz of excitement among fans.

Initially slated for release on May 9, the film’s premiere has been postponed due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in India. The producers announced the new release date, June 27, through social media, accompanied by a striking new poster featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone against a sepia-toned backdrop.

As anticipation mounts for the theatrical release, fans are also eager to learn about the film’s arrival on OTT platforms. Speculations abound regarding the OTT release date and pricing, fueling discussions among enthusiasts.

According to ongoing trends, all the big films are typically making their OTT debut approximately two months after their theatrical release. Therefore, it’s speculated that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ may follow similar suit, likely premiering digitally in late August or early September.

However, given that Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is slated for a theatrical release on August 15, it’s anticipated that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ might opt for a September release on OTT platforms to avoid a clash with the former. Audience will be hooked to Pushpa 2 in that phase and might avoid Kalki’s OTT release.

However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited to confirm the OTT release date.

OTT Rights And Price

In terms of OTT rights, it’s rumored that Netflix has acquired the Hindi rights of ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ while Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights for the southern languages. The reported price for the OTT rights stands at a staggering Rs 375 crore, setting a new benchmark in the industry.