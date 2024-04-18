Record breaking! OTT giants buy Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD for Rs...

Hyderabad: One of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films, Kalki 2898 AD, is breaking barriers and reaching to new heights. The project has set the entertainment world abuzz with crazy inside updates. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, this cinematic marvel is poised to redefine the boundaries of storytelling.

Kalki 2898 AD Digital Rights Deal

The digital rights of Kalki 2898 have been the talk of the town. According to the latest update that is surfacing online, the OTT rights of the movie have been sold for Rs 375 crore, breaking all-time records!

Speculations are rife that the pan-Indian project’s digital rights for all southern languages (Telugu, Tamil, etc.) were secured by Amazon Prime Video for a staggering Rs. 200 crore. This colossal deal reflects the immense anticipation surrounding the film.

Tollywood actor Prabhas (Source; X)

Another leading OTT giant is said to have stepped up to the plate and acquired the digital rights for the Hindi version of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ at an astonishing price of Rs. 175 crores. However, there is no official confirmation if it is Netflix or Jio Cinema. This record-breaking deal underscores the film’s global appeal and promises an exhilarating viewing experience.

A Cinematic Extravaganza

The movie is reportedly being made on a massive budget of Rs. 600 crore. This makes it the most expensive Indian film ever made to date. The visionary director Nag Ashwin, along with cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic and music composer Santhosh Narayanan, promises a visual spectacle that is going to be extravagant.

Apart from Prabhas, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including renowned actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in significant roles, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

The movie is currently undergoing post-production work, including VFX, background score, and other technical aspects.

Initially scheduled for May 9, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD is now facing potential postponement due to the election scenario, as per the latest reports. The producers, Vyjayanti Movies, are reportedly in talks with distributors to finalize a new release date. Options under consideration include the last week of July or the third week of August.