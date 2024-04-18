Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD earns Rs 100 crore already, know how

Hyderabad: Superstar Prabhas, known for his pan-Indian appeal, is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming sci-fi thriller, “Kalki 2898 AD”. Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Nag Ashwin, the film has been generating significant buzz. Fans are eager to know each and every update about the movie.

Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Rights

Now, the latest news is that Anil Thadani’s AA Films has secured the Hindi theatrical rights for a whopping sum of Rs 100 crores. This deal marks one of the highest record-breaking milestones for a South Indian film.

Apart from Kalki, AA Films has also bagged the rights of Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, Game Changer and Devara. “These four Indian films are poised to make history. Backed by massive budgets, they’re tailor-made for the big screen experience, starring superstars and helmed by the industry’s most celebrated directors and producers. Each film has the potential to break new ground with its scale and ambition,” Thadani told Variety.

More About Prabhas’ Upcoming Movie

The story unfolds in the modern city of Kashi, a visionary creation by Nag Ashwin.

Apart from Prabhas, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including renowned actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in significant roles, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set to captivate audiences with its futuristic narrative and stunning visuals. With Santosh Narayanan composing the music and background score.

The movie is currently undergoing post-production work, including VFX, background score, and other technical aspects. Prabhas, who has just returned from Europe, is almost finished filming Kalki 2898 AD; it will be released in July.