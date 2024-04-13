Insiders reveal Kalki 2898 AD’s NEW release date

Hyderabad: The much-awaited science fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD, starring the charismatic Prabhas, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this is set to be a futuristic film like no other. Let’s delve into the exciting updates surrounding its release

Initially, the makers announced May 9 as the release date. However, there have been unexpected delays and insiders suggest that the film might not be coming out on May 9 due to upcoming elections in India. There was some talk that it might hit screens after the Andhra Pradesh general elections as well. But here’s the latest update and it’s an exciting one.

Tollywood actor Prabhas (Source; X)

According to the latest buzz, the film will now be released worldwide on May 30, 2024, in five languages. The official announcement will be made very soon.

More About The Movie

The story unfolds in the modern city of Kashi, a visionary creation by Nag Ashwin.

Apart from Prabhas, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including renowned actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in significant roles, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

The movie is currently undergoing post-production work, including VFX, background score, and other technical aspects.