Kalki 2898 AD announces prelude on OTT: Prabhas lends his voice

Hyderabad: The sci-fi dystopian thriller film Kalki 2989 AD will be a game changer in Tollywood. The big-budget film which will be directed by Nag Ashwin has some of the biggest names from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry associated with it such as Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, etc.

The Mythical Universe of Kalki

The movie Kalki 2989 AD is based on Hindu mythology and the idea that Kalki is the last avatar of Lord Vishnu. The story takes place in a dark future world. It will be a huge tale about battles in space, very old forecasts, and a person who was meant to be a savior for mankind.

The Animated Prelude

However, ahead of the big cinematic spectacle, something amazing has been planned by the makers – An animated prelude. It is essentially a long video that will give the audience a better idea of what the world of Kalki 2989 AD is all about. Find out the details about it, below!

Prabhas’s Voice: In a first-of-its-kind endeavor, Prabhas himself lends his voice to the animated version of his character. His powerful narration sets the stage for the impending saga.

Character Introductions: The animated prelude introduces us to the key characters portrayed by the stellar cast. As the short video unfolds, viewers will get a sneak peek into their roles and motivations.

World-Building: Director Nag Ashwin weaves a rich tapestry of visuals, hinting at the grandeur and complexity of the film’s universe. From futuristic cities to mystical realms, the animated prelude immerses us in a world waiting to be explored.

Seamless Transition: The story of Kalki 2989 AD picks up right where the animated prelude leaves off. It’s a seamless transition from animation to live-action, ensuring a cohesive narrative.

Global Streaming

The animated prelude will be available on a digital platform, accessible globally. The makers have spared no effort in ensuring top-notch animation quality, rivaling the best in the world. While the exact release date remains a well-guarded secret, one thing is certain: history will be made with this one-of-a-kind campaign.

Initially scheduled for May 9, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD is now facing potential postponement due to the election scenario, as per the latest reports. The producers, Vyjayanti Movies, are reportedly in talks with distributors to finalize a new release date. Options under consideration include the last week of July or the third week of August.