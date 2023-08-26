Expected ticket prices for SRK’s Jawan in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Jawan Mania has already kickstarted! Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s second movie of 2023 ‘Jawan’. Pathaan, which was released in January was his first movie of the year. Jawan, directed by Atlee, is set to hit the screens on September 7 and SRKians can’t keep calm.

Critics and fans are predicting that the movie will be one of the biggest blockbusters and it might earn more than Pathaan. Let’s wait and see.

Image Source: Instagram

SRK’s Jawan Ticket Prices

The pre-booking of Jawan is likely to begin on August 30 on the day of the grand audio launch of the film that is set to take place in Chennai. So, let’s have a look at the expected ticket cost of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer in Hyderabad.

Jawan’s ticket cost in the City Of Nizams is likely to be similar to Pathaan’s. Prices for Pathaan were hiked across almost all the theatres in Hyd. Some cinema halls sold for Rs 350 too (INOX). While prices at Cinepolis were Rs 295 (executive) and Rs 350 (VIP), the most famous multiplex chain PVR sold classic tickets at Rs 295 and recliners at Rs 350.

Shockingly, Platinum Movietime Cinema located at Gachibowli, sold the tickets for Rs 450 (Platinum Recliners). Despite the heavy price, the tickets at the cinema were filled fast and a similar scene is expected to happen during Jawan’s release too. (All the figures above are as per Book My Show).

Jawan movie is around 10 days behind its release and we can expect that tickets for most of the places (first day) will be sold out soon after the makers open advance bookings.

Are you going to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer? Comment below.