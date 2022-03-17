Expedite jobs recruitment process: CS tells officials

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed the top officials to speed up the process of recruitment of about 80000 jobs. He also directed that the officials co-ordinate to take action to regularize about 11000 contract and outsourcing staff in various departments through notifications.

He held a high level meeting with the officials at the Secretariat and discussed the jobs to be filled up. As directed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao the departments will fill up the posts he said. The CS took stock of the vacancies, action for the recruitment of about 80000 jobs and regularizing about 11000 staff in various departments.

Somesh Kumar directed the officials to complete formalities to issue notifications to fill up the jobs, according to information. Since the process was started the officials are focusing on to issue necessary notifications to fill up the posts.