Expensive car collection of Sana Khan, Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan

Mumbai: The popular faces of telly world — Sana Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan are always seen flaunting their lavish lifestyle on their social media handles. Their Instagram handles are filled with luxurious posts — from an exquisite fashion style to tasteful home interior choices and they are proud owners of several expensive things. Their luxurious car collection is one among them. Scroll ahead to find out more about swanky cars owned by these beauties.

Sana Khan

After her exit from showbiz, Sana Khan has been enjoying a massive fan following on social media. She often takes to social media to treat her fans with glimpses of her daily life and routine. In addition, she has given us a sneak peek of her expensive car many times on her official Instagram handle.

According to multiple reports, Sana Khan has a Range Rover worth Rs 2 crore.

Gauahar Khan

Actress Gauahar Khan has an expensive car collection which includes an Audi Q7 limited edition worth Rs 80L, according to a Hindustan Times report. Apart from this, she shares a swanky Mercedes Benz A-Limousine worth around 56.24L with her husband Zaid Darbar.

Hina Khan

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’ actress Hina Khan, is known for her opulent choices. According to a Pinkvilla report, she has a huge collection of expensive cars which include Renault Triber, Audi A4, Audi Q7, Honda City and Innova Crysta.

According to reports, Audi A4 is worth around Rs 47 lakhs and Audi A7 is worth around Rs. 90 lakhs. Honda City is worth around Rs 10-14 lakhs while Innova Crysta is worth around Rs 16-24 lakhs. Renault Triber, being the cheapest in her garage, is worth around Rs 5-8 lakhs.

Pretty fancy, isn’t it?