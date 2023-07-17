Expensive things owned by YouTuber Saba Ibrahim

Mumbai: Popular television actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim, who is a popular YouTuber, is currently living the most beautiful phase of her life. The social media star, who lives a happy life with her husband, Khalid Niaz, is now the proud owner of a plot of land that she and her husband purchased together in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. While she continues to add stars to her list of accomplishments, let’s take a look at some of the pricey items she owns.

Saba Ibrahim’s Mumbai’s Opulent Flat

Saba Ibrahim, who enjoys 2.64 million subscribers on her ‘Saba Ka Jahaan’ YouTube channel, is the proud owner of a magnificent flat in Mumbai. Her abode exudes opulence, adorned with exquisite art pieces and lavish furnishings, creating an aura of sheer luxury and sophistication. Check out the video below.

Saba Ibrahim Car Collection

Saba Ibrahim, who is constantly making headlines on social media, owns two expensive cars. She owns Toyota Fortuner in Mumbai and another swanky wheel in Maudaha.

Her Treasured Jewelry Pieces

Apart from her luxurious abode and expensive wheels, Saba Ibrahim boasts an impressive collection of pricey jewellery. Among her prized possessions is a dazzling diamond set gifted to her by her brother, Shoaib Ibrahim, on her birthday.

Known for her beautiful photos and unique reels, this popular figure also endorses several beauty and clothing brands too.