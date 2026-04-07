If you’ve already ticked off Goa and Visakhapatnam from your travel list and are now looking for something quieter, cleaner, and far less crowded, Perupalem Beach might just surprise you. Often described as a “Mini Goa of Andhra Pradesh”, this hidden coastal gem near Narasapuram offers the same scenic charm but without the noise, rush, and heavy tourist presence.

A drive wrapped in green

The journey to Perupalem in West Godavari district is as refreshing as the destination. As you approach the coast, the roads narrow into a picturesque stretch lined with dense coconut trees on both sides, forming a natural green tunnel. Sunlight gently filters through the leaves while a cool breeze flows in. Soon, the distant sound of waves begins to grow, building anticipation for what lies ahead.

Where Waves Speak

Perupalem Beach opens up into a wide stretch of golden sand and clean shoreline. The waves here are lively yet soothing, rolling in with a rhythmic sound that instantly calms the mind. The beach feels open and uncrowded, giving you space to walk, sit, and simply enjoy the beauty around you.

Things to do at Perupalem Beach

Despite its peaceful nature, the beach offers a few exciting experiences:

Horse riding along the shore

ATV rides on the sand

Boat rides into the sea, offering a refreshing view of the coastline

Occasional dolphin sightings, which make the visit even more special

These activities add a touch of fun while still preserving the relaxed vibe of the place.

Food and stay at Perupalem Beach

Fresh seafood is a highlight here. Local eateries serve delicious fish fry, prawn curry, and spicy Andhra-style meals that are simple yet full of flavour. Over time, many resorts have come up near Perupalem Beach, offering comfortable stay options. You can also choose to stay in nearby Narasapuram or Bhimavaram.

Places to explore near Perupalem Beach

Beyond the beach, the area has a calm cultural side. Visitors can explore the famous Sri Adikesava Perumal Temple in nearby villages, known for its peaceful surroundings, and the historic St. John’s Lutheran Church in Narasapuram, which reflects the region’s colonial-era charm.

The town is also well known for its lace weaving industry, where skilled artisans create delicate handmade lace products, a unique glimpse into local craftsmanship. A visit to the serene Godavari river banks further adds to the experience.

Travel from Hyderabad

Perupalem Beach is approximately 400 km from Hyderabad.

By Road: Around 8-9 hours, ideal for a weekend drive

By Train: Reach Narasapuram, then travel 20 km to the beach

By Bus: Regular services to Narasapuram or Bhimavaram

Why Perupalem Beach stands out

Perupalem Beach is all about simplicity, space, and scenic beauty. With its coconut-lined roads, soothing wave sounds, and untouched charm, it offers a refreshing alternative to crowded beach destinations, a perfect coastal escape for Hyderabad travellers.