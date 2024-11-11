Exploring Hyderabad: 10 things to do in Jubilee Hills area

Jubilee Hills can easily be declared Instagrammers’ favorite area in Hyderabad. From aesthetic cafes to the famous KBR Park, this posh locality promises a lifetime’s worth of snaps and Instagram stories.

Apart from the endless photo ops here, Jubilee Hills gives you a taste of Hyderabad’s modern lifestyle, offering a break from its historic charm. This makes it an essential stop for locals and visitors alike looking to explore the city’s chic and laid-back side.

Whether you are an avid Instagrammer or just looking for a new spot to explore, this guide by Siasat.com brings you a curated list of the top things to do around Jubilee Hills. So, get ready to dive in!

1. Sip and relax at Casa De Latte

Nestled in one of KBR Park’s parking lot, Casa De Latte is famous for its rich lattes and refreshing frappes.

2. Channel your inner bibliophile at Luna Bookstore

Escape into the world of stories at Luna Bookstore, which offers a curated selection of books in a home-like setting.

3. Find zen at the Japanese Garden

With its koi pond, lush landscape and bamboo decor, this underrated garden is the perfect spot for an evening stroll.

Japanese Garden (Image Source: The Hindu)

4. Pray at the Masjid Chiran Palace

Admire the architectural charm of Masjid Chiran Palace which is located within the KBR Park. Its striking waffle roof supported by just two columns, creates a floating effect against the park’s greenery.

5. Cafe hopping in Film Nagar

Discover the trendy cafes of Film Nagar like Feranoz, Aaromale Cafe, Concu, Cravery Cafe, and many more.

6. Reconnect with nature at Ficus Garden

Ficus Garden offers a serene, forest-like escape with a hidden lake view, perfect for a short retreat or family picnics.

7. Challenge yourself at Mystery Rooms

Gather your friends for an exciting escape room experience, solving puzzles and mysteries against the clock.

8. Indulge in Zuci Artisanal Chocolate

This gourmet chocolate shop offers a variety of handcrafted artisanal chocolates that are perfect for gifting or indulging in a treat.

9. Explore the State Gallery of Art

It showcases contemporary works by emerging artists and photographers, while also hosting workshops, music events, and offering a vibrant cultural experience at its in-house café

10. Get competitive at Laser Shooter

Bring out your inner action hero at Laser Shooter, a thrilling and fast-paced game for friendly competition.

What things do you recommend to do around Jubilee Hills?