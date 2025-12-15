India has many unique regions, and Kuttanad, located in the Alappuzha district of Kerala, is one of the most special. It is widely known as the “Netherlands of India” and also called the “Rice Bowl of Kerala.” This title comes from its rare style of farming, rich rice production and strong connection with water.

Kuttanad is called the Netherlands of India because farming is done below sea level, similar to the European country of the Netherlands. Some parts of this region lie one to two metres below sea level. To protect their crops, farmers build strong mud walls called bunds around the fields to stop water from flooding them. This traditional method has been followed for generations and shows the skill and hard work of local farmers.

Water is a major part of life in Kuttanad. The region has many rivers, canals and lakes, with Vembanad Lake being the most important. Boats are commonly used instead of roads for travel, transport of goods and even for children going to school. This water-based lifestyle makes Kuttanad truly different from most parts of India.

Kuttanad is also known as the Rice Bowl of Kerala because it produces a large share of the state’s rice. The land here is very fertile due to regular water flow and rich soil. Vast green paddy fields can be seen stretching across the region, creating a beautiful and peaceful landscape. Rice farming is not just an occupation here, but a way of life.

There are many interesting places to explore in Kuttanad. Vembanad Lake is perfect for houseboat rides and bird watching. The Kuttanad backwaters offer a calm experience, showing village life, coconut trees and narrow canals. Champakulam, one of the oldest villages in the area, is known for its culture, temples and historic church. Nearby Alappuzha, often called the “Venice of the East,” is famous for houseboats and the annual Nehru Trophy Snake Boat Race. Pathiramanal Island, located in the lake, attracts nature lovers and bird watchers.

In conclusion, with its below-sea-level farming, rich rice fields and water-based lifestyle, Kuttanad truly deserves to be called the Netherlands of India. As the Rice Bowl of Kerala, it stands as a fine example of living in harmony with nature.