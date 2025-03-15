Exploring Telangana’s highest fort, just 50 km from Hyderabad

Telangana is a state where history and nature come together beautifully, offering a mix of grand architectural wonders and breathtaking landscapes. Among its many gems, Bhuvanagiri Fort aka Bhongir Fort stands out as both a natural marvel and an architectural masterpiece. However, what many do not realize is that this historic site sits atop Telangana’s tallest monolithic hill, standing at 610 meters. A natural marvel as much as an architectural wonder, the fort’s massive monolithic rock formation, hidden tunnels, and ancient structures make it a fascinating destination.

Whether you’re an adventure seeker drawn to its challenging climb or a traveller captivated by its scenic beauty, Bhuvanagiri Fort offers an experience unlike any other in the region.

A glimpse into Bhuvanagiri Fort’s rich history

Bhuvanagiri Fort, dating back nearly 3,000 years, has witnessed the rise and fall of several dynasties, each leaving its imprint on its legacy. While folklore credits King Rajagiri of the Chalukya dynasty for its construction, historians believe the fort gained prominence under the Kakatiyas. Over time, it became a strategic stronghold, passing through the hands of the Qutub Shahis and later the Mughals after the fall of Golconda in 1687.

One of the most intriguing historical figures associated with the fort is Sarvai Pandu, a local warrior who captured Bhuvanagiri in 1708 after reclaiming Orugallu (Warangal). It is believed that he hid vast treasures within the fort’s caves, adding an air of mystery to its many hidden tunnels. Archaeological findings, including medieval weapons, stone tools, and ancient coins from the Vishnukundi period, suggest that the region was inhabited even before the fort’s construction.

From a Chalukyan fortress to a Mughal outpost, Bhuvanagiri Fort has stood the test of time, holding within its walls stories of war, power, and resilience. Today, it remains an enduring symbol of Telangana’s rich and diverse history.

An architectural marvel

Built atop a massive monolithic rock, Bhuvanagiri Fort is a striking blend of natural ruggedness and architectural brilliance. Its towering height and strategic location made it an ideal stronghold for rulers over centuries. The fort is accessible through a steep climb, leading to an impressive steel gateway, believed to have been built by the Nizams. This entrance resembles the Fateh Darwaza of Golconda Fort, showcasing elements of Islamic architectural influence.

Inside the fort, visitors can find spacious courtyards, granaries, horse stables, and military barracks, all hinting at its past as a powerful defence structure. The fort is also home to intriguing secret tunnels, some of which remain undiscovered, adding to its mystique.

One of the most remarkable features of Bhuvanagiri Fort is its panoramic view of the surrounding landscape. The fort offers a breathtaking vantage point, making it a favourite among trekkers and photographers.

Whether it’s the challenging trek, the historical ruins, or the scenic beauty, Bhuvanagiri Fort stands as a timeless monument that brings together Telangana’s history and natural splendour.

Distance- The fort is located 50 km from Hyderabad, making it a 2-hour drive.