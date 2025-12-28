Explosion at firing range in UP leaves four Army personnel injured

Army officials have informed that all four personnel are safe and are receiving proper medical treatment.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th December 2025 3:11 pm IST

Saharanpur: Four Army personnel were injured after an explosion occurred during firing practice at the reserved Badkala firing range here, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the incident took place on Saturday evening when routine firing exercises were underway.

“Suddenly an explosion occurred, injuring four Army personnel,” he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Police teams from Mirzapur and Behat rushed to the spot and shifted the injured soldiers to the Behat Primary Health Centre.

Jain said two of the injured were later referred to the district hospital due to the seriousness of their condition.

The injured personnel were identified as Suresh (45), Pavitra (35), Deepak (27) and Praveen (30). Of them, Deepak and Suresh are undergoing treatment, he said.

Memory Khan Seminar

Jain said Army officials have informed that all four personnel are safe and are receiving proper medical treatment.

“An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the cause of the explosion and to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th December 2025 3:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button