Explosion at firing range in UP leaves four Army personnel injured

Saharanpur: Four Army personnel were injured after an explosion occurred during firing practice at the reserved Badkala firing range here, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the incident took place on Saturday evening when routine firing exercises were underway.

“Suddenly an explosion occurred, injuring four Army personnel,” he said.

Also Read Messi to meet CJI and Army chief along with PM Modi in Delhi

Police teams from Mirzapur and Behat rushed to the spot and shifted the injured soldiers to the Behat Primary Health Centre.

Jain said two of the injured were later referred to the district hospital due to the seriousness of their condition.

The injured personnel were identified as Suresh (45), Pavitra (35), Deepak (27) and Praveen (30). Of them, Deepak and Suresh are undergoing treatment, he said.

Jain said Army officials have informed that all four personnel are safe and are receiving proper medical treatment.

“An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the cause of the explosion and to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future,” he added.