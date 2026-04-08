Explosion at RO plant in Hyderabad’s Jalavihar, three injured

Hyderabad: Three people were injured in an explosion at an RO plant in Jalavihar water park located on Necklace Road on Wednesday, April 8.

The three men have been identified as Anji, Gangulai and Appulu Naidu, all hailing from Srikakulam. Speaking to Siasat.com, Lake police stated that one of the persons hit a pipe attached to the RO plant, causing the pipe to burst.

Gangulai is said to be in a critical condition after suffering cuts on his face and hands. He has been shifted to Joy Hospital in Somajiguda. The other two are stable and are receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

A negligence case has been registered and further investigation is underway.