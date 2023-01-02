Explosion in Jammu and kashmir’s Rajouri

Press Trust of India|   Updated: 2nd January 2023 12:29 pm IST
Rajouri: Army personnel conduct searches near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri district, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. At least four people suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Rajouri: An injured being taken to hospital after an explosion at Dangri village in Rajouri district, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. At least four people suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Rajouri: Security personnel and locals at the spot after an explosion at Dangri village in Rajouri district, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. At least four people suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Rajouri: Injured being rushed to hospital after an explosion at Dangri village in Rajouri district, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. At least four people suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Rajouri: Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri district, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. At least four people suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

