Explosion in Saroornagar damages house, gas leak suspected

A wall of the kitchen was completely shattered, exposing the utensils inside the kitchen.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Interior of a house damaged by an explosion, with debris and police officers inspecting the scene.
Police inspect the house after the blast

Hyderabad: A loud explosion due to a suspected gas leak at an apartment in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar severely damaged the home on Tuesday, June 30.

The explosion occurred at the residence of Devender, a retired bank employee and resident of Babunagar under Saroornagar Police Station limits.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Saroornagar Inspector N Srisailam said, “The blast occurred at 10:30 am in the kitchen. We are suspecting a gas leak and a complaint is yet to be filed regarding the incident.”

Subhan Bakery
Utensils in the kitchen exposed due to blast

The inspector said there were no injuries or casualties following the blast. A wall of the kitchen was completely shattered, exposing the utensils inside the kitchen. Pictures shared on social media showed severely damaged rooms and a door that was completely unhinged.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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