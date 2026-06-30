Explosion in Saroornagar damages house, gas leak suspected

Hyderabad: A loud explosion due to a suspected gas leak at an apartment in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar severely damaged the home on Tuesday, June 30.

The explosion occurred at the residence of Devender, a retired bank employee and resident of Babunagar under Saroornagar Police Station limits.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Saroornagar Inspector N Srisailam said, “The blast occurred at 10:30 am in the kitchen. We are suspecting a gas leak and a complaint is yet to be filed regarding the incident.”

A house was completely destroyed after a massive explosion in Hyderabad.



The blast occurred in the kitchen of a residence belonging to retired bank employee Devender in Babunagar under the Saroornagar limits. The impact of the explosion left the house severely damaged.… pic.twitter.com/6JFhuR50lT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 30, 2026

Utensils in the kitchen exposed due to blast

The inspector said there were no injuries or casualties following the blast. A wall of the kitchen was completely shattered, exposing the utensils inside the kitchen. Pictures shared on social media showed severely damaged rooms and a door that was completely unhinged.