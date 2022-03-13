Expo in Hyderabad: Women entrepreneurs make their mark with sustainable products

Hyderabad: Women entrepreneurs are making their mark with different sustainable and chemical-free products at the three-day business expo being held at HITEX from March 11 to 13.

These women entrepreneurs have come up with leaf tableware, vegan coffees, coconut-based mocktails and various products which are free from preservatives and chemicals.

Madhavi Vippulancha, owner of the Vistaraku leaf tableware told ANI, “We want to address the single-use plastic, so we took this initiative which is now forgotten and it can be used during the festivals. There are many benefits of eating in this leaf tableware like it gives antioxidants to food, increases the appetite and is also appealing to eat.”

She added, that her start-up aims to employ women and is as of now employing 12 women and the aim is to provide jobs to 100 women.

Dr Neelima, another entrepreneur and owner of Cocotang a coconut-based drinks manufacturing company said, “We make and serve about 121 varieties of tender coconut-based mocktails, pulp shakes and vegan coffees which are preservatives and chemical-free.”

She added, “Cocotang case study has been published in the international journal Emeraldpublished in the UK in 2019 and has also been selected as a sustainable project and presented at British Deputy High Commission 2020.”

Women exhibitors from Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi and various other states took part in the expo.

Vandana Maheshwari, National President of Confederation of Women Enterprises (COWE) said, “The food courts during the expo are maintained by women food entrepreneurs.”

MSME is supporting 44 stalls through procurement and marketing support (PMS) scheme, she said.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was the chief guest at the inauguration of the Second Edition of Business Women Expo-2022 on March 11, India’s largest women-owned businesses expo BWE-2022. The event was jointly hosted by Hitex and COWE India.