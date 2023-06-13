‘Extensive damaging potential’, says IMD as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the intensity of rainfall in Gujarat is predicted to steadily rise as the extremely strong cyclonic storm Biparjoy approaches the coastline region.

Today’s forecast calls for mild to moderate rainfall over the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch, with heavy showers in certain areas.

On June 15, the intensity of rainfall will rise, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places and extremely heavy precipitation in isolated spots throughout Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar, as well as heavy to very heavy rainfall in places across Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh districts.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on June 15. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan on June 16,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

In a press briefing, Director General, IMD, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, had said that the wind speed could have extensive damaging potential on June 15 as wind speeds may reach 125-135 kmph to 150 kmph in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kachchh and Morbi districts of Gujarat.

Cyclone “Biparjoy” is expected to continue roughly northwards till June 14 morning, then proceed north northeastwards and make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm around Saurashtra and Kutch, as well as the neighbouring Pakistan beaches between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Pakistan’s Karachi, by June 15 evening.

With a maximum continuous wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph, the storm is likely to reach coastal regions.

The IMD on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is set to cross the Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15 as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm approaches.

The IMD has been providing regular updates about the cyclonic storm that is gushing through the Arabian Sea.

Union minister Mansukh Mnadaviya stated that so far 8000 people have been evacuated and moved to safer locations.