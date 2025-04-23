Extortion case filed against BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy for allegedly threatening a granite quarry owner in a bid to extort money.

According to the police, Katta Manoj Reddy, who runs a granite quarry in Huzurabad excise colony, was allegedly threatened and forced previously to pay Rs. 25 lakh by Kaushik Reddy.

Recently, on April 18, the MLA allegedly called Manoj Reddy demanding Rs. 50 lakh to allow the quarry to operate between Vangapalli and Gundedu villages in Kamalapur mandal of Huzurabad constituency.

Manoj Reddy’s wife, Umadevi, filed a complaint stating that her husband is under mental stress and their family is in danger due to the MLA’s threats.

Meanwhile, villagers of Gundedu have lodged a separate complaint against Manoj Reddy, accusing him of cheating them.

They claimed that Manoj Reddy promised to donate Rs. 25 lakh for village development but has only paid Rs. 15 lakh so far and is withholding the remaining Rs. 10 lakh.

The villagers appealed to MLA Kaushik Reddy twice to recover the money, and the MLA reportedly spoke to Manoj Reddy over the phone.

They also demanded legal action against Manoj Reddy for running the quarry without government permissions.

The police confirmed multiple complaints have been received against the quarry owner and are investigating the matter.