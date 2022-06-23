Extra 247 PG seats likely in Telangana govt medical colleges

Hyderabad: A plan is afoot to add 247 additional PG seats in government medical colleges across the state. Currently, there are 967 PG seats in government medical colleges in Telangana. The Ministry of Health has prepared a plan to add 247 additional PG seats during the academic year 2022-23.

The Health director had recently sent a proposal to the National Medical Commission for adding a total of 247 PG seats in Medical colleges across the state. The details of these new seats are: Suryapet Medical College 25, Siddipet medical college 80, Nalgonda Medical College 30, Nizamabad Medical College 16, Osmania Medical College 32, Mahabubnagar Medical College 10, Kakatiya Medical College 10, Adilabad AIIMS Medical College 22 and Gandhi Medical College 22.

As per the officials of the Health Department, the National Medical Commission is likely to grant its approval soon. It is being said that the state is planning to set up a Medical College in each district to increase the MBBS seats to 5240, PG seats to 2500 Super Speciality seats to 1000.

According to the Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy PG seats in ratio to MBBS have not increased in any state and this is only possible in the state of Telangana. The reason for this is that since the formation of separate Telangana promotions were given continuously in the medical education department which led to the increase in the number of professors and associate professors which paved the way for the increase in PG seats.

“During the past 8 years, 430 PG seats were increased. The State Government is giving top priority to the development of infrastructure in government hospitals due to which there are no hurdles in the increase of PG seats in medical colleges,” Dr. Ramesh Reddy said.