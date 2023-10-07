Extra security for India-Pak match on Oct 14: Ahmedabad police

Ahmedabad: Amid reports of an email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium, the Ahmedabad police on Saturday said that extra security cover will be in place at the ground for next week’s India-Pakistan contest and that there is no reason for the public to fear.

The massive stadium here is one of the venues of the ongoing cricket World Cup.

Additional Commissioner of Police Chirag Koradia said that extra security arrangements have been made for the India-Pakistan match on October 14. The face-off between the neighbours on the cricket field is expected to draw a huge crowd.

He said there is no reason for the public to fear because of the email, in which an unidentified sender reportedly threatened to harm the prime minister and blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“Compared to other matches, more intense security arrangements have been made for the upcoming India-Pakistan match,” said Koradia.

During the first match, played on October 5, police made sufficient security arrangements and carried out checkings of hotels, dhabas, and guest houses as well as vehicles. Entry gates were armed with CCTV cameras and every movement was closely observed, he said.

“There is no reason to fear because the police have made elaborate arrangements. Whatever mail or threat, Ahmedabad police are competent and adequate preparation has been made,” Koradia said.

The official said the police will put in place the bandobast from October 11. “We are fully prepared for that. There will be bandobast at the stadium gates, checkings will be carried out on vehicles, hotels and guest houses, and we will keep a watch on certain elements,” he said.

As per reports, the Mumbai police received an email in which an unidentified sender issued threats to harm the prime minister and blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The sender also demanded Rs 500 crore and the release of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from jail.

For the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup on October 5, about 3,500 police personnel were deployed at the stadium in Motera area and other parts of Ahmedabad amid a threat issued by Khalistani separatists.

Ahead of the opening match, the Gujarat police had registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup into “World Terror Cup”.

The cybercrime branch of the Ahmedabad police said that people from across the country had received Pannun’s threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number.

The police booked Pannun on charges of conspiracy and spreading hatred under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Pannun has already been designated a terrorist by India in 2020 and faces 22 criminal cases in Punjab. SFJ was banned by the Indian government in 2019.