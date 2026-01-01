Extremists attacking Kashmiris are on Hitler’s path: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said those targeting Kashmiris in some parts of the country were “treading the path of Hitler”, expressing hope that these “extremists” will go away at some point in time.

“It is our destiny that there are some people whose aim is something else. They are treading Hitler’s path and want to create a Hitler-type regime,” he said.

“But Hitler vanished; he shot himself. Nazism ended there, and a time will come here as well when these extremists will go away,” Abdullah told reporters here, following a query about the attacks on Kashmiris.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir prayed for peace and friendship with India’s neighbouring countries as the new year set in.

“The new year has begun. God should send rain and snow to ease our difficulties. I pray that peace prevails in our country, and that we become friends with neighbours so that we can emerge out of these difficulties,” he said.

On the participation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister khaleda zia, Abdullah said the country was an old friend of India and that the relationship needs to be strengthened.

“It is good. Bangladesh is our old friend, we have to take the friendship forward and make it stronger,” he added.

Speaking about the translation of the Constitution of India into Kashmiri, the National Conference chief said it had been translated into Kashmiri many years ago as well.