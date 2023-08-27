Eyeing polls, MP CM makes a slew of promises to woo woman voters

Bhopal: With less than 100 days left for the state assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made some key announcements to woo woman voters.

Chouhan on Sunday announced that now the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana would be receiving Rs 1,250 per month instead of Rs 1000.

The CM made this announcement while addressing a mammoth gathering of women at Bhopal’s Jamboori Maidan on Sunday. Like always, Chouhan took mike in hand and sang a song – “Phulon Ka Taron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.” The event was organised ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, which is to be celebrated by end of this month.

Meanwhile, the CM also announced that his government would provide cooking gas at Rs 450 for women in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan made this announcement to counter the Congress’ poll promise of providing cooking gas at Rs 500.

He also said his government would form a new liquor policy next year and he would shut all those liquor shops where the women would oppose.

Chouhan further announced that his government would provide a 35 per cent quota for women in police services and 50 per cent in teachers’ jobs. He also said that the electricity bill of each household will be reduced to Rs 100 from November.