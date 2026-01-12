Mumbai: Bahraini rapper Hussam Aseem, popularly known as Flipperachi, who rose to fame after his song “FA9LA” featured in Bollywood film Dhurandhar, has officially announced his India tour.

The rapper shared the update through a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday, revealing that his first India performance will take place in Bengaluru on March 14 at the UN40 Music Festival. He also mentioned that more tour dates will be announced soon.

‘Which city should we stop in?’

Along with the announcement, Flipperachi invited fans to suggest cities where they would like him to perform. “First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in?” he wrote.

Flipperachi Concert during Ramzan sparks debate

Soon after the announcement, social media users questioned the timing of the concert, as March 14 falls during Ramzan. Several netizens pointed out that Flipperachi is a Muslim and claimed that many Muslim fans may not be able to attend the event during the holy month.

It is noteworthy to mention here thatRamzan in India is tentatively expected to begin around February 18 or 19, 2026, with Eid al-Fitr likely on March 20 or 21, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

‘FA9LA’ goes viral after Dhurandhar release

Although FA9LA was released in May 2024, the song gained massive recognition only in December 2025 following the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The track went viral across Instagram and YouTube, with reels and dance videos flooding social media.

About the film

Dhurandhar featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role and revolved around covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It also starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.

(With quick inputs from PTI)