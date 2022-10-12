Faced with house demolition, Bangaluru couple threatens self-immolation

Bengaluru: Amid the anti-encroachment drive, a couple on Wednesday threatened to set themselves ablaze in a bid to prevent the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) authorities from demolishing their house here.

The BBMP has been carrying out the drive against properties encroaching storm water drains (SWDs) in Bengaluru.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, the house had been identified as encroaching upon the SWD during the recent survey and a notice had been served to its owners.

The incident took place in the KR Puram locality where the couple, Sunil and Sona Singh, reside.

The couple, who are private firm employees in the city, poured petrol on themselves and threatened to set themselves ablaze when the BBMP officials reached their house which allegedly encroached a SWD by two metres.

The police and the BBMP officials splashed the couple with buckets of water and also used water hoses to spray water at high pressure. The couple were detained by the KR Puram police for a brief period of time.

According to the local police officials, the couple were distraught as they had constructed the house by availing a loan and were in the process of repaying it.

Ever since heavy rainfall resulted in massive flooding in some parts of the city in September, the authorities have been following up with anti-encroachment drives against constructions blocking the SWDs.