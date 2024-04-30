Facial recognition system introduced for TS EAPCET 2024

Hyderabad: In a revolutionary move, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will introduce a facial recognition system for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024, starting on May 7.

As of the latest update on Monday, a total of 3,54,803 candidates have registered for the TS EAPCET this year.

Following a successful final test run of facial recognition on Sunday, the university resolved to integrate the system into this year’s entrance examination.

Dr. Vijaya Kumar Reddy, co-convener of TS EAPCET, explained that the facial recognition system would compare the photo captured during the exam with the one uploaded in the application form.

If discrepancies arise, students will be required to provide an undertaking at the examination centers. Additionally, students must carry a recent passport-sized photograph.

The TS EAPCET convenor advised students to arrive at their centers at least 90 minutes before the exam’s scheduled start time. This will allow officials sufficient time, around 20 minutes, to verify students’ credentials before the commencement of the examination.

Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Hyderabad and Chairman of TS EAPCET, addressed potential issues with bilingual papers. In cases where translation ambiguity arises, the English version of the question will be considered final.

With these preparations and measures in place, the authorities aim to conduct the examination smoothly while ensuring fairness and integrity.