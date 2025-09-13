Fact check: Did Aamir Khan say his Coolie cameo was a big mistake?

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars known for his blockbuster films and perfectionist image, recently made his South Indian debut in Coolie. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film starred superstar Rajinikanth. Aamir appeared in a cameo as Dahaa, which was much-hyped before the release. In an earlier interview, Aamir had said he accepted the role only out of respect for Rajinikanth.

Viral Claim: “Did Mistake Doing Coolie”

Now, a newspaper-style clipping has gone viral on social media. It claims Aamir admitted his cameo was a “big mistake.”

“I accepted the cameo for Rajini saab. To be honest, I still can’t figure out what my character was meant to do,” said Aamir. He added, “It felt like I just walked in, said a line or two, and disappeared. There was no real purpose, no thought behind it. It was badly written.” The alleged article also has him confessing he was not part of the film’s creative process and only agreed because of Rajinikanth.

Fact Check on the Statement

However, fact-checks reveal the clipping is most likely fake. The image has no date or byline, and no credible source confirms Aamir ever made these remarks. Reports highlight that during promotions, Aamir had actually described the cameo as “loads of fun.” His team has not issued any clarification yet, but industry insiders believe he should address the matter soon to avoid negativity affecting his upcoming project with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie Box Office Performance

Despite the trolling around Aamir’s cameo, Coolie has done strong business. The Rajinikanth starrer grossed around Rs 336 crore in India, with Tamil Nadu contributing nearly Rs 150 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 70 crore, Karnataka Rs 45 crore, and Kerala Rs 25 crore. The film’s global collection crossed Rs 500 crore, proving its massive reach despite mixed reviews.