Fact-check: Did Telangana Secretariat fail to withstand rains in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Telangana, the youngest state in India, recently inaugurated a new building for its Secretariat, equipped with state-of-the-art features and a unique design. The Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, inaugurated the complex by occupying a chair in his chambers on the sixth floor, signing a few files, and performing rituals with a group of priests chanting Vedic hymns. Ministers, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, secretaries, and other top officials occupied their respective chambers simultaneously.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media claimed that the Telangana Secretariat failed to withstand summer rains. As per the claim, small rainfall in Hyderabad exposed cracks in the roof and pillars of the newly constructed Telangana Secretariat building.

Rain water leaks in the wonderful new secretariat of the Telangana.#SECRETARIAT #Rain pic.twitter.com/4Ti6txi7A5 — Dinesh Kumar (@DineshsonuINC) May 2, 2023

Yesterday's small rain exposed cracks in roof and pillar of newly built Telangana Secretariat building our state govt spent 1600crs for this new building#BJPin148 #failureofbrsgovernment @kishanreddybjp @bandisanjay_bjp @BJP4Telangana pic.twitter.com/KEIPEFQuFT — Cheera Suchitra Srikanth (@CheeraSuchitra) May 3, 2023

The recently inaugurated #telangana secretariat can't withstand summer rains! Just imagine if it can be a rooftop pool once monsoon hits! Anyone packing bags? #hyderabadrains #telanganarains pic.twitter.com/G1XlGcqjBR — Susree s Panda (@Maat_Praxidice) May 3, 2023

Is this from Bangaru Telangana secretariat??



Can anyone confirm.. pic.twitter.com/d4QtpCQZ4z — 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐮𝐝 (@Sagar4BJP) May 3, 2023

FactCheck_Telangana, a Twitter handle that fact-checks information in Telangana, revealed that the building seen in the video is a commercial complex under construction outside the new Secretariat. The tweet dismissed the claims that the Secretariat failed to withstand rains in Hyderabad.

Tallest state Secretariat in the country

A brainchild of Chief Minister KCR, the Secretariat complex has come up near the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city, where old buildings of Telangana Secretariat and earlier undivided Andhra Pradesh stood.

The building, a symbol of Telangana’s progress, boasts of two massive domes with the national emblem atop, making it the tallest state Secretariat in the country at a planned height of 265 feet.

Telangana Secretariat is fusion of different cultures

Built at a cost of over Rs 600 crore, the Secretariat is a six-storey structure with seven lakh square feet of built-up space and equipped with all modern facilities. It has been named after the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

The Secretariat is a fusion of different cultures, built with a height of 265 feet on an area of 10,51,676 square feet in a sprawling 28 acres. It has 34 domes, including two huge domes, which add attraction to the complex. The six-storey Secretariat, with 635 rooms, 30 conference halls, and 24 lifts, has been built to accommodate 2,000 employees.