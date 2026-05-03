Faculty recruitment delay hits medical colleges in Telangana: Doctors

Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has urged the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Telangana to expedite the recruitment of Assistant Professors in government medical colleges, citing prolonged delays and their impact on both medical education and patient care.

In a representation dated May 1, 2026, addressed to the DME, the association highlighted that the recruitment process under Notification No. 03/2025, issued on June 28, 2025, has not been completed despite significant time having elapsed.

The association stated that many eligible candidates have been awaiting the process for over a year, leading to frustration and uncertainty regarding their careers.

Delay raises concerns

The association pointed out that the delay has become a matter of serious concern, particularly as it affects the functioning of government medical colleges. It noted that the lack of timely recruitment is disrupting both academic and clinical operations, especially in peripheral institutions.

According to the representation, MBBS students are facing difficulties due to a shortage of teaching faculty, which is impacting their academic learning and clinical exposure.

Impact on healthcare system

The association further stated that senior residents are being overburdened in the absence of adequate faculty, as they are required to manage both service and teaching responsibilities. This, it said, is placing undue stress on them and affecting the overall quality of medical education and patient care.

Emphasising the broader implications, the doctors’ body warned that continued delays could weaken the healthcare delivery system if corrective steps are not taken promptly.

Call for immediate action

The association has urged authorities to take necessary steps to expedite and complete the recruitment process at the earliest. It stressed that timely appointments are essential in the interest of students, aspirants and the healthcare system at large.

The representation was submitted on behalf of the association’s office bearers, calling for swift intervention to address the issue.