Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair dating? Details inside

Mumbai: Social media stars Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair are all set to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The duo is ready to conquer their fears and survive the gruesome stunts in Rohit Shetty’s reality show.

After teaming up for numerous music videos like Lehja, Tu Mera Misra Hain, and Marda Saara, fans are excited to see them together once again. However, old speculations of them being a couple have resurfaced ahead of the show.

In an interview with ETimes, Faisal Shaikh cleared the air and said, “We have been friends for years and continue to be very good friends. We have done many projects together and will do many more. Logo ko aisa bohot lagta hai par aisa kuchh bhi nahi hai. Zaroori nahi jo onscreen chemistry hai woh offscreen bhi ho. Offscreen, we are great friends. I am single.”

While, Jannat Zubair is yet to comment on the resurfaced rumors, she had refuted the previous speculation of her dating Faisal Shaikh through an Instagram story in 2020.

Faisal Shaikh on Khatron Ke Khiladi

From being a social media influencer to making his debut on reality show, Faisal shares his joy and fear, alike. He said, “It feels great as participating in such a big show is a golden opportunity. I don’t know whether I will win the show, but I will give my 100 per cent to it and not disappoint my followers, who have pinned their hopes and expectations on me.”

He also added that by joining the show he is fulfilling his mother’s lifelong wish. “She has followed the show and always told me that if I ever get an offer to participate in KKK, I should lap it up,” he said.