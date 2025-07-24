Faisal Shaikh confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 19? Watch his video

Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 19 all set to premiere next month, excitement is at an all-time high. The makers are pulling out all stops to make this season bigger, better, and crazier than ever — from locking in a mix of wild personalities to introducing new twists in the game format.

Amid the buzz, one name that has left fans thrilled is that of actor, YouTuber, and social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu.

Mr Faisu in Bigg Boss 19

According to multiple media reports, Mr. Faisu has been approached by the makers once again for this season. While he had turned down the offer in previous seasons, insiders now claim that the influencer has finally said yes.

What’s adding fuel to the speculation is his latest media interaction, which has now gone viral. When asked about the rumours and reminded that he once said his mother wouldn’t allow him to do Bigg Boss, Mr. Faisu’s reply was something that is now grabbing eyeballs.

Instead of a clear yes or no, he dropped a subtle hint, saying:

“Bigg Boss is around the corner… I can’t say much about it right now. Let’s see what happens, how it happens.”

Fans are already reading between the lines and are hopeful to see the digital star inside the BB house this year.

Interestingly, earlier reports also mentioned that his ex-girlfriend and actress Jannat Zubair was also approached for the show. However, she has reportedly turned down the offer.

Well, if Mr. Faisu does step into the Bigg Boss house, we’re sure the drama, fun, and fanbase will follow!

Are you excited to see him in Bigg Boss 19? Let us know in the comments below!