Mumbai:Aamir Khan and Faissal Khan’s family feud has taken a dramatic new turn, but this time, there are no fresh allegations. There is an apology, a Quran reference and a clear attempt to end the bitterness.

Months after publicly speaking against Aamir and the Khan family, Faissal has now admitted that he regrets taking the matter to the public. In an interview with Ujjwal Trivedi, the actor apologised to his mother, brother Aamir Khan, sister Nikhat and brother-in-law Santosh Hegde. He said he spoke out of anger and pain, but now feels the matter should have stayed within the family.

Faissal said, “I want peace. I want harmony with my family.” He also said he does not want to keep fighting over who was right or wrong anymore. Instead, the actor said he now wants to rebuild the relationships that were damaged over the years.

The emotional shift, according to Faissal, came after he read the Quran. He said a verse about maintaining family ties made him rethink the situation. The actor then decided to take the first step and reconnect with his family, saying, “Saving relationships is more important.”

Faissal also revealed that he first called his sister Nikhat, who picked up immediately. He later learnt that his mother had been missing him, which left him emotional. Soon after, he flew to Mumbai, met his mother and apologised to her. He also met Aamir and told him, “Please forgive me.”

Faissal’s fallout with Aamir Khan

For the unversed, Faissal had earlier made several serious allegations against Aamir Khan and his family, including claims about being confined and being wrongly portrayed as mentally unstable. The family had then issued a statement calling his remarks hurtful and misleading, saying decisions about him were taken with medical guidance and concern.

Now, Faissal seems to have chosen a softer path. From calling out his family in public to crediting the Quran for helping him value reconciliation, his latest statement has changed the tone of the entire controversy. Whether this finally closes the long-running Khan family chapter or not, Faissal is making one thing clear, he no longer wants the fight to continue.