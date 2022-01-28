Faiz-e-Aam Trust recognized as unique philanthropic organization across country

Hyderabad: Founded by the late Syed Zulfiqar Hussain in the city of Aurangabad, Faiz-e-Aam trust has succeeded in becoming a unique philanthropic organization not only in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but across the country as well.

Under the leadership of the current secretary Iftikhar Hussain, the trust has helped thousands of poor and needy families, deserving male and female students, unemployed men, destitute women, and handicapped persons irrespective of their religion, caste, and creed.

Among its beneficiaries are many people who are now working in the USA, UK, other Western and Gulf countries as doctors, engineers, paramedics and beauticians.

Faiz-e-Aam trust does not limit it’s philanthropic help to any particular religious group or community, rather it extends its help to everyone. It not only financially helps the male and female students, provides jobs to unemployed and handicapped but it also extends its help to those affected by force majeure situations and victims of the communal riots. The donors play a very important role in the trust activities in helping the poor and needy people.

Various teams of Faiz-e-Aam trust are currently busy in preparing data for professional courses for college students. A NEET eligibility test was held recently for those interested in medical education. Such tests shall be held in the future as well. Experts services shall be available for the counseling of NEET students. Communication skill training shall also be provided to them.

In this connection, a meeting has been held in the trust office on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, advocate Ghulam Yazdani, a well known legal expert of Hyderabad said “Faiz-e-Aam trust is rendering excellent services for the community and the nation not only in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but across the country as well. The Trust renders its selfless services due to the devotion of those people who are running its affairs.”

The meeting was attended by Syed Haider Ali, a member of the working committee. Tribute was also paid to Faiz-e-Aam Trust’s late chairman Mr Shamshad.