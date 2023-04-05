Fake Amazon Prime call centre in Hyderabad dupes people in Aus, Canada; 13 held

Hyderabad: 13 people running fake international Amazon Prime subscription call centres were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Wednesday.

The sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT), Medchal Zone busted an international fake call centre at Petbasheerbad PS limits and seized 13 desktop monitors, 14 CPUs, 13 headsets, one hard disk, one pen drive, one memory card, 8 new SIM cards, 18 mobile phones, two diesel make wrist watches, one Tommy Hilfiger wrist watch, one Fortuner car and net cash of worth Rs 5940 from their possession.

In addition to the above, internet routers, telecommunication software and incriminating data in computers and mobile phones among other materials were also taken into police custody.

Impersonating as technical support of Amazon Prime, the accused were allegedly duping people in Australia and Canada through calls.

Conveying bogus information to people, the ‘tech support’ either told them that their account has been hacked or had a security threat.

They further used illegal techniques and Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) calls and made the victims pay the specified amount through gift cards which were redeemed at the AUS-based bank accounts by the overseas contacts of the accused.

Rabesh Kumar Prasad, 39, Sarbesh Kumar Gupta,32, Bairic Pramod Reddy, 36, Kunchala Ajay Kumar, 37 were arrested for portraying themselves as organisers of the centre.

An accused Ramakrishna Reddy is still absconding.

While Akash and Wesley acted as Customer Data Vendors, Mukesh Razak, Karma Shepal, Md Mustafa, Anamol Pradan, Roy Rishkanth, Mohammad Sameer, Gunji Pawan Kalyan, Sai Vara Prasad, NayakotiBaswaraju worked as telecallers in the fake setup.