Fake CBI’s JR director lobbying to get ‘No Entry’ permit for firm held

Delhi: The Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a man from Tamil Nadu Bhavan in Delhi, for allegedly impersonating as Joint Director of the CBI and lobbying to get a ‘No Entry’ permit for a private firm.

“Kovvi Srinivas Rao was lobbying to obtain ‘No Entry Permit’ (permission for vehicles to ply during ‘No Entry’ restriction timings in Delhi) from Delhi Police for 2000 vehicles of the company ‘Porter’. He was duping common people and was asking for personal favours,” the official said.

Recently, the CBI had received a tip-off that the accused had been impersonating as an IPS Officer and Joint Director of CBI. He was demanding bribes from unknown private persons for lobbying with public servants for getting favourable responses in various matters which include the cases registered by different central investigative agencies.

“He met a number of people and offered favourable outcomes in various matters pending before government authorities. Rao demanded costly gifts from them by claiming that the gifts needed to be further handed over to senior government officers,” the official said.

Rao visited New Delhi on November 22 and arranged stay at Madhyanchal Bhawan and Tamil Nadu Bhawan. He was meeting various private persons and public servants.

Impersonating as a senior CBI officer, Rao told one Vinay Handa that he was looking after officers’ cadres of the CBI and that he would make arrangements for the job of his younger son.

The CBI after getting the information lodged a case under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC. The CBI laid a trap at Tamil Nadu Bhawan and held him.