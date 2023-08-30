Hyderabad cops bust fake educational certificate racket, 3 held

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the commissioner’s task force (south zone) and Mirchowk police arrested three persons for allegedly selling fake educational certificates in the city.

The accused were identified as Vemineni Nagarjuna, 33, managing director of Arjuna Academy; manager Jyothi Reddy, 40; and Mogulla Naresh Goud, 32. Another two accused — Aravind from Kolkata and Chinmai Biswas from Delhi — are currently absconding.

Police said, V Nagarjuna, a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, arrived in Hyderabad in 2018 and started the Arjuna Academy. Initially, he was providing coaching for open board students for 10th and 12th exams.

From 2019, two more residents of Guntur, Jyothi Reddy and Naresh Goud, joined Nagarjuna and carefully designed a plan of selling fake certificates of Annamalai University, Sikkim University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) at very high costs.

The racketeers collected data of students failing exams and used telecalling services to reach them. Police also informed that Aravind and Chinmai operated from outside the state and helped generate fake certificates. Through this booming operation, the accused also tried buying a plot worth Rs 42 lakh, the papers of which were seized by the police.

A whopping 467 fake educational certificates in 75 sets of various universities, university brochures, 2 laptop-keyboards, 8 sim cards and 40 cell phones and a 1000 page document containing data of students failing open board exams, 12000 rupees cash and some documents were seized by the police during the operation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, investigating officer Shivakumar said that the accused had been arrested and booked under various sections of IPC pertaining to forgery of documents, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.