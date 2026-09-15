Fake medicine racket: Krupa Pharma owner identified as kingpin

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the fake medicine racket in Karnataka has allegedly identified Bengaluru-based Krupa Pharma owner Veeresh as the key figure behind the network, which investigators suspect generated crores of rupees through the sale of counterfeit medicines.

The investigation gained momentum after the alleged fake medicine operation was uncovered at a farmhouse in Dodderi. Since then, identifying the person who controlled and financed the network had remained a major challenge for investigators. The latest findings have reportedly pointed towards Veeresh as the alleged kingpin.

According to investigators, Veeresh had earlier worked as a medical representative alongside prime accused Prashanth. Investigators suspect that he later used his experience and contacts in the pharmaceutical sector to establish an organised network for manufacturing and distributing fake medicines.

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Sources said Veeresh subsequently started his own pharmaceutical business and allegedly expanded the illegal operation over the years. The investigation has reportedly revealed that his business generated an annual turnover of more than Rs 15 crore, raising questions about the source of the funds and the nature of the transactions.

The SIT is examining allegations that Veeresh supplied tablets, syrups and other medicines to Prashanth and members of his network. Investigators are also trying to establish how the counterfeit medicines entered the supply chain and reached retailers and healthcare establishments.

The probe has reportedly found that fake medicines were supplied to more than 80 medical shops and private hospitals. Several establishments in Bengaluru are also suspected to have received supplies from the network.

Investigators are now examining purchase records, sales transactions, distribution channels and contacts maintained by the accused to determine the extent of the operation. The SIT is also trying to identify other persons who may have knowingly or unknowingly facilitated the distribution of the counterfeit products.

The investigation has extended beyond Karnataka, with SIT teams reportedly conducting searches in Hyderabad and other locations outside the state. These operations are aimed at tracing the wider network and determining whether the racket had established links with pharmaceutical distributors or suppliers in other states.

Veeresh has been taken into intensive questioning by the SIT. Investigators are expected to question him about the alleged financial transactions, medicine procurement, distribution network and his links with other accused persons.

Officials suspect that further details could emerge regarding the scale of the racket and the number of establishments that may have been supplied with counterfeit medicines.

The SIT is continuing its investigation to establish individual roles and determine whether additional arrests are likely in connection with the case.