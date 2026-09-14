Hindutva groups, BJP protest over ‘restrictions’ on celebrations

Mysuru: Hindutva groups were joined by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest on Sunday, September 13, in Mysuru after a video surfaced of a police officer warning against bursting firecrackers and taking a Ganesh procession past a mosque.

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, among other BJP leaders, accused the Congress government of “harassing” people over Ganeshotsava celebrations. He alleged that an inspector from the T Narasipura Police Station had threatened organisers and imposed restrictions on processions.

In the purported video, the policeman can be heard describing it as a sensitive matter and objecting to devotees bursting firecrackers near mosques. “You must not take that route. A festival must be like a festival that makes others respect you. But you will all go and burst crackers in front of the masjid. If I see it this time, I will deal with it,” the officer said in the video.

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The policeman’s remarks soon triggered a political row between the Congress government and the BJP, with the saffron party claiming the police are regulating a religious celebration or maintaining law and order.

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Protest demanding officer’s suspension

Right-wing organisations and the BJP held a protest outside the T Narasipura Police Station in Mysuru over the comments, with protesters raising slogans demanding his suspension.

Hindutva groups were joined by BJP leaders during a protest on Sunday, September 13, in Mysuru after a video surfaced of a police officer warning against bursting firecrackers and taking a procession past a mosque. pic.twitter.com/e4OTpEX8FB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 14, 2026

VIDEO | Mysuru: Pro-Hindu organisations, BJP hold protest on 'no permission' for Ganesh Chaturthi procession, police clarify that all permissions are available if prior notice given.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/WBSIZ12sbi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2026

Mysore BJP MP Yudaveer Wadiyar said that administrations should be facilitating processions instead of ordering their routes. Public roads cannot be used as the private territory of any one community, he said.

“We have seen a similar situation before. We have seen stone-pelting incidents. The government’s behaviour is seeming like it is disrespecting Hindus and their traditions. All streets belong to the public,” Wadiyar said.

He added, “Everyone has the complete right to celebrate. Others cannot dictate where we can take our procession. Don’t disrespect our celebrations just because of a masjid.”

‘Why only a mosque?’

BJP leader and Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashoka said it was not just Mysuru where Hindus were facing alleged restrictions. “If Hindus are being told that they cannot openly and devotionally celebrate Ganeshotsava in their own country, what should we tell this government? Don’t burst crackers, don’t blow conch shells, don’t speak. What kind of justice is this?”

He questioned why such directions were given regarding a mosque alone and not for processions passing through churches, gurdwaras, Jain temples or Buddhist places of worship. “If disturbances are being created only in this place, the Congress government should understand who the anti-social elements are.”

Ashoka even announced going to T Narasipura to ensure that Hindus celebrate the Ganesh festival with religious fervour without any curbs.

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Police say no restrictions on traditional Ganesh procession routes

Amid protests, Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi asserted there were no restrictions on traditional routes for Ganesh processions in T Narasipura.

“Whatever Ganesh processions went where last year and whatever routes they followed, there is no restriction of any kind on following the same routes this year,” Baladandi said.

The SP said police had directed all stations to conduct peace meetings as part of preparations for the festival. He said a peace meeting was held by the Inspector in T Narasipura town on September 7, during which organisers were asked to provide details of the locations of Ganesh idols, procession and immersion dates and routes.

Baladandi said the clarification was made in the context of an incident last year when a Ganesh Mandali took out an idol without informing the police or requesting security arrangements.

“Last year, they went without informing us and suddenly proceeded. It was while telling them, ‘Don’t do that this time,’ that this issue arose,” he said.

Baladandi also rejected the suggestion that police had assumed that devotees would burst crackers near a mosque.

“It was not an assumption. I told you that this happened last year. This was not said based on an assumption,” he said, adding that organisers had been asked to inform police in advance so that necessary security arrangements could be made.

(With inputs from PTI)