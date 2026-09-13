Ramamurthy seeks easier permissions for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The Jayanagar legislator said Ganeshotsava was deeply connected with the religious sentiments and cultural traditions of the public.

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C.K. Ramamurthy speaking at a press conference with microphones in front of him.
Ramamurthy seeks easier permissions for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Bengaluru: BJP MLA C.K. Ramamurthy has written to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge seeking immediate steps to simplify rules governing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and prevent police officials from allegedly troubling festival organisers.

The Jayanagar legislator said Ganeshotsava was deeply connected with the religious sentiments and cultural traditions of the public. He alleged that organisers were increasingly facing difficulties due to strict conditions and procedures imposed by civic and police authorities.

Ramamurthy claimed that the BBMP and police department guidelines relating to the installation and immersion of Ganesh idols had resulted in inconvenience for citizens. He said the authorities should distinguish between necessary safety measures and avoidable restrictions.

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In his communication to the Home Minister, the MLA requested that existing guidelines be reviewed and relaxed to make the permission process easier for organisers. He also sought directions to police personnel to adopt a citizen-friendly approach during the festival.

“Rules should facilitate peaceful celebrations rather than become a source of harassment,” was the thrust of his appeal, according to the concerns raised in the letter.

Ramamurthy said the administration could ensure public safety, traffic management and environmental safeguards without making the process unnecessarily complicated.

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He urged the Home Department to coordinate with the police and civic agencies so that Ganesh festival organisers receive timely assistance and are able to complete the required formalities without repeated difficulties.

The BJP MLA also issued a warning to the government, saying he would take up the matter on behalf of the public if alleged harassment continued.

He said the objective should be to enable citizens to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a peaceful, organised and environmentally responsible manner while maintaining law and order across Bengaluru.

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